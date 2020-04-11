Hyderabad: It was a case of grass being green on the other side. As many as 20 sheep died after consuming toxic grass in a field near Yadangiripalli village in Keesara here on Saturday afternoon. K Ramulu, a farmer, took his sheep for grazing but found each one falling like nine pins, one after the other after eating new shoots of grass.



Speaking to The Hans India, Ramulu said, "Within 10 minutes, 20 sheep including two rams died in front of my eyes." The loss is estimated to be close to Rs 2 lakh.

The death of sheep happened at 2:30 in the afternoon. By the time the staff from veterinary hospital arrived, a majority of the sheep breathed their last. Dr K Baliram of Veterinary Hospital, Nagaram, who is also in-charge of Keesara, said, "The sheep died due to entro toximia bacterial disease." He added, "New shoots of grass that sprout after the rains are toxic and it affects the brain. The clostridium bacteria release poison in the body."

Usually, the farmers in and around Keesara mandal take the sheep for vaccination in the month of May. In the case of Ramulu, he did not expect the new shoots of grass so early in the year. The unseasonal showers in the last few days did him in, say the hospital staff. The vaccine is effective for six months.

The cost of a ram is Rs 15,000 in the open market. The government rate for normal sheep is Rs 5,200 but is sold between Rs 7,000 and Rs 8,000 in the market. According to the staff of veterinary hospital in Keesara, there are close to 15 farmers who own 3,000 plus sheep. Presently, there is no insurance scheme. Officials say, until last year there was a scheme but only few farmers opted.

As part of the scheme, 75% of the premium is borne by the government.