200 Bathukamma sarees distributed on day 1 in Suryapet

Suryapet: The TRS government has been making special efforts for the upliftment of women across the State, Minister for Power Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy stated. He took part in Bathukamma sarees distribution in Kuda Kuda, Bibi Gudem, Komati Kunta and Durajpally vilages of Chivvemla mandal of Suryapet constituency on Friday.



As an elder brother, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been distributing sarees to women to see happiness on their faces during the State festival Bathukamma, he added and listed out various schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, KCR Kits etc, that are being implemented for the welfare of women.

He distributed sarees to about 200 women on the first day of distribution in Suryapet constituency. Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy, MPP Dharavath Kumari, ZPTC Bhukya Sanjeeva Naik, councilors Shaik Basha, Vemulakonda Padma, Jabothu Lakshmi and others participated in the programme.