2024 will be ‘Rythu, Mahila, Yuvata Nama Samvatsaram’: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said the government is determined to take 2024 as the ‘Rythu, Mahila, Yuvata Nama Samvatsaram’

Wishing people of the State a Happy New Year, he said people’s rule has been ushered in with the cooperation of all. “We have made people involved in governance, removed the barricades and iron fences, restored democracy and guaranteed freedom to citizens. We have started implementing two of the six guarantees; the remaining will be implemented next year,” he sought to assure them.

Asserting that future of youth was its priority, Reddy said the government was planning to provide advanced technical knowledge to them. ‘The government is thinking of revamping the education system from basic to advanced. It is ready to fulfil all promises made to people’.

The CM said the government was revamping the administration which was not active during the previous regime. ‘The systems are being re-arranged as per aspirations of people’. He recalled that the ‘Prajavani’ programme was being taken up in Praja Bhavan.

Reddy said the government had brought out facts by releasing white papers on the finance and power sectors; soon a white paper would be brought out to bring out corruption in the irrigation sector. Stating that lakhs of people have waited for ration cards, pensions and house-sites for the last ten years, ‘soon their aspirations would come true’. ‘Everyone who is eligible would get fruits of welfare. Some mischievous persons out of jealousy and envy are indulging in fake campaigns and propaganda. Don't get confused. This is not the rule of the past... this is rule of people. The government is accessible to every citizen and its doors are open for 24 hours’.

The CM said insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh for the welfare of auto workers and unorganised workers was being offered. He assured to provide solutions to problems being faced by journalists.