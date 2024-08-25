25 deliveries in single day; govt hospital sets precedent

Nagarkurnool : In a remarkable feat, the gynaecology department of the district General Hospital successfully handled 25 deliveries in a single day. Over the past few days, the team led by Professor Dr Neelima, Head of the gynaecology department, has been providing exceptional care to pregnant women, conducting over 20 deliveries daily. Notably, 75% of these are normal deliveries. Even in complex cases, the team ensures successful outcomes through careful surgeries. On Friday alone, 25 deliveries were performed, including surgeries on three pregnant women with low platelet counts. Despite the challenging conditions, the team managed to deliver the babies safely.

Dr Neelima shared that these cases were particularly complicated due to the sudden onset of labour pains and low platelet counts, leaving no time for referrals. After consulting with the hospital superintendent, Dr Raghu, they decided to proceed with surgeries to save both mothers and babies.

Dr Neelima emphasised that the government hospital was committed to offering quality care to pregnant women, urging them to visit regularly for check-ups and follow the doctors’ advice on diet and exercise. She assured that normal deliveries are prioritised whenever possible and that there was no need for any misconceptions about the services provided by the hospital. “To further support pregnant women, a dedicated awareness team has been established at the hospital. This team offers information and guidance to ensure that women are both mentally and physically prepared for childbirth,” she said.

