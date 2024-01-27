25 innovators will get to showcase unique innovations at Impulse 3.0

Hyderabad: As many as 25 innovators will come together in the city today to participate in Impulse 3.0, a social entrepreneurship summit that aims to promote startups. The event is being organised by the Bala Vikasa Centre for Social and Responsible Business in collaboration with the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC).

According to TSCI officials, over 1,000 participants are expected to be present at the third session of the event from across the social entrepreneurship ecosystem to spark meaningful change in India.

There will be a diverse mix of sessions, including fireside chats with industry leaders, panel discussions from various social startup entrepreneurs on trending topics like impact investing and youth entrepreneurship, and interactive workshops on building sustainable social ventures.

A Few works that will be presented at Impulse 3.0

Introducing an innovative mechanical control turn-on/off valve system designed to contribute to water conservation, M Gopal Singh, a resident of Ranngareddy and owner of Rishraj Enterprises, shares insights into the groundbreaking technology. He highlights, "This device seamlessly integrates with existing valves, providing an efficient solution for the precise control of water distribution in farmlands."

Boosting both electricity and water utilisation efficiency is essential for enhancing crop yields. The system's adept water management not only optimises power supply for pumping but also integrates planned irrigation scheduling, reducing water consumption. This not only saves time for farmers but also generates employment opportunities through system installation, ancillary production work, and maintenance. Currently, we are in discussions with the state government to garner support for advancing the implementation of this system, he added.

---

Thotakura Praveen Yadav, a resident of Choutuppal, whose innovation will be displayed at Impulse 3.0, said he has developed a remote-controlled magic spray pump for improved worker safety. This solar-powered pump, equipped with a battery, responds to a remotely controlled app via mobile. Furthermore, with the integration of a CCTV camera connected to Wi-Fi, it can also be operated remotely. This technology not only prioritises worker safety but also introduces convenience and flexibility to the spray pump system.

---

Rajitha, a physics teacher at Government High School, Ramayapally Medak, who has developed a multi-purpose walking device for disabled people, elaborated on the device, saying, “I have seen many disabled people struggling to walk, so I decided to develop this device.” This walking stick has a unique seating aid with three foldable sticks, enabling handicapped individuals to comfortably sit and work while moving. This innovative device, achieving a 100 per cent success rate, led her to receive the Rural Innovator Award from TSIC and also an award for the Telangana Assistive Technology Exhibition organised by TSIC and T-HUB.