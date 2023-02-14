25 open gyms to come up in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: District Collector G Ravi Nayak on Monday directed the municipal officials of Mahabubnagar to identify suitable land for setting up 25 new open gyms. The main aim of establishing open gyms is to facilitate the public to engage in physical exercises to keep fit and healthy. The Collector said that the state government was taking up the construction of sports stadiums in villages on priority. He directed the officials to ensure that all the pending works of rural sports stadiums are completed on time.

Later, the Collector also reviewed performance of various wings. He stressed on strong measures to prevent child marriages as well as child labor in the district. He also called for regular efforts to check sanitation in hostels.