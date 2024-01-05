277 cases in India, 84 in TS, this cyber fraudster was produced before district court in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: The Sangareddy police produced a notorious cyber fraudster in the District Court, who was involved in cyber crimes in the country. Jitender Singh is already serving sentence in Charlapalli Jail as an accused in many cyber crimes. As there are cases in Sangareddy district as well, he was brought back to Charlapalli Jail after appearing in the court.

The cyber crime police brought the criminal who is committing cyber crimes in the country to the Sangareddy district court. Jitender Singh is the main accused in 277 cyber crime cases across the country. Jitender Singh is accused in 84 cyber cases in Telangana including two in BDL Bhanur police station, two in Aminpur police station and one in Gummadidala police station of Sagareddy district.

The police brought the accused from Charlapalli jail to Sangareddy district court on PT warrant and produced the accused before the judge in the district court. Jitender Singh is thirty years old from JP Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka. He used to target innocent people by promising them a lot of money.

This fraudster man is the one who loots crores of rupees by committing cyber frauds like promising jobs, loans and online games. For that, Jitender Singh is committing cyber crimes using 60 mobile phones, 63 sims and 13 bank accounts. People were also cheated by him hoping that they would get money easily.

However, Jitender Singh, who is involved in cyber frauds, was arrested earlier and is currently serving his sentence in Charlapally Jail. On the other hand, cyber crimes have increased massively in Sangareddy district. In the year 2021, 32 cyber cases were registered and in 2023, the number reached 323. That means the cases have increased tenfold in two years. But the police have repeatedly advised people not to fall prey for easy money. It is said that if someone is cheated, they can immediately call 1930 number and they may have a chance of getting their money back.