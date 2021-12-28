288 new Basti Dawakhanas in Telangana

With the basti dawakhanas getting immense response from the people in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, the government has decided to set up 288 new basti dawakhanas in municipalities across the state.

The decision was taken during a meeting on extension of health care services to all the towns and cities across Telangana. Ministers KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao attended the meeting held at Dr. Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute of Telangana.

The government mulling up to set up basti dawakhanas in two phases by June 2, 2022. Free 60 different diagnostic tests will be conducted at the basti dawakhanas through T-diagnostic initiative where the samples of the patients will be collected at the respective basti dawakhana and will be sent for processing to the nearest centralized diagnostic hub. The test results will be obtained by evening of the same day.

At present, there are 256 basti dawakhanas under GHMC limits and with the new 288 facilities, the total number of basti dawakhanas in the state will touch 544.