2.88K tipsy drivers booked as cops turn tough with violators on NY eve

Hyderabad: On New Year’s Eve, the police booked 2,883 individuals for drunk driving within the jurisdictions of the Hyderabad, Rachakonda, and Cyberabad Commissionerates. This figure is slightly lower than the 3,001 cases recorded on the same day in 2023. Statewide, violators faced challans amounting to Rs 5.27 crore.

The highest number of offenders (1,425) were caught in Hyderabad, followed by 839 in Cyberabad and 619 in Rachakonda. The Telangana police enforced a 'zero tolerance policy' towards drunk driving, deploying special teams equipped with breath analysers to set up checkpoints at various locations across Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda on New Year's Eve. Compared to the previous year, there was a slight decrease in the number of drunk driving cases recorded.

On New Year's Eve, the police faced challenges as intoxicated revellers openly violated rules and pleaded for leniency.

Under the Hyderabad Commissionerate, drunk driving cases increased by 13.47 per cent, rising from 1,247 last year. Malakpet and Santosh Nagar reported the highest numbers, with 96 and 91 cases, respectively, while Charminar recorded the lowest at 20, followed by Trimulgherry and Abids with 26 cases each, according to Hyderabad Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), P Viswa Prasad. Among the intercepted vehicles, 1,234 were two-wheelers, 135 were four-wheelers, 42 were three-wheelers, and four were heavy vehicles, including lorries or trucks. A total of 594 individuals recorded Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) levels exceeding 100, 35 recorded levels over 300, and five were found with BAC levels above 500.

According to Rachakonda Commissionerate, among the 619 caught in Rachakonda, 526 were two-wheelers, 64 were four-wheelers, 26 were three-wheelers, and three were lorry or truck drivers. The majority of violators were reported in LB Nagar (232) and Malkajgiri (230). Among those booked, 262 individuals were aged between 21 and 30, 12 were aged 18 to 20, five were above 60 years old, and two cases involved individuals under the age of 18.

Similarly, under the Cyberabad Commissionerate, 49 teams of Cyberabad police conducted drunk driving tests from the night of December 31 to the morning of January 1 to prevent road accidents and other untoward incidents. A total of 839 individuals were caught driving under the influence of alcohol, and cases were filed against them. These individuals faced legal actions, with cases registered against them. Most of the cases were reported in RC Puram, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Narsingi, Alwal, Jeedimetla, and Medchal.