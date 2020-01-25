3 bus bays to be set up with foreign know-how at BHEL Crossroads

BHEL: Officials of various departments on Friday inspected the vacant site at BHEL Crossroads adjacent to the national highway for putting up three bus bays with foreign know-how.



The need for the bus bays has arisen to meet the needs of lakhs of passengers who travel to other districts and States. The spot adjacent to Lingampally Gundamma temple, near the highway, is always crowded as passengers travelling to Zaheerabad, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bidar, Sadashivpet, Sangareddy, Patancheru are facing hardship in the absence of a bus bay.

The officials who visited the site included Ramachandrapuram (Cyberabad) police law and order CI Ramesh Kumar, GHMC EE Sudarshan, AE Prabhu, 112 division Corporator Thota Anjayya.

The CI, officials of the GHMC engineering department have provided plans to set up a special bus bay for buses going to Maharashtra and Karnataka, two others for Sadashivpet and Narayankhed, besides Sangareddy-Patancheru. Foreign technology is to be used to ensure that the passengers don't experience any hardship/inconvenience. The corporator told The Hans India that the foundation stones for the bus bays would be laid soon and the work launched with Rs.19.5 lakh provided by GHMC.