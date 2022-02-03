3 held for cheating people by posing as godmen in Hyderabad

Three people were arrested by the police for posing as godmen and cheating people by promising to resolve their issues and cure ailments using their enchanting powers. The police recovered Rs 13 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Parvatham Swamy aka Nagaraju Swamy, Parvatham Saidulu aka Sahadev Swamy, S Bukkaiah aka Swamy, and all residents of Penpahad in Suryapet district.

According to the police, the troika are from same neighbourhood and posing as godmen. They approached people on the pretext of helping them recover hidden treasure in their houses, curing ailments and solving problems.

According to the police, the accused collected money from the people in to get things done and wishes fulfilled. On realizing that they were cheated, the victims approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The police arrested them and produced before a court. They were remanded in judicial custody.