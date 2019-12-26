3 held for setting car afire in Hyderabad

Three people were arrested on Thursday for setting car afire at King Koti in the city here.

It is learned that the prime accused Hussain has developed a grudge on his owner Mass and burnt his car which was parked on the roadside with the help of his two friends. Based on the complaint lodged by Mass, the Narayanaguda police registered a case and caught the accused after looking into the CCTV footage in the area.

The police said that Hussain developed a grudge on his owner who used to scold him frequently. When he noticed his owner parking the car on the road to attend a function, the accused sought the help of his friends to commit the crime.

They also said that Hussain was also set a car afire four years ago.