3 killed, 2 injured in road mishap in Siddipet

Three people were killed and two others injured after a car and auto-rickshaw collided head on here near Gollapalli village of Jagadevapur mandal of Siddipet. The deceased were identified as Ramesh (35), Srisailam (26), Gaddam Kanakaiah (38), all belong to Shatlapalli village.



While the injured persons -- Kanakavva and Sujatha were shifted to Gajwel hospital and their condition is said to be critical. A pall of gloom surrounded in Shatlapalli village with the death of three persons.

Meanwhile, villagers and relatives of the victims staged a protest blocking the road demanding justice to the family members of the deceased. Gajwel CI Narayana examined the spot and registered a case. The bodies have been sent for autopsy.

In another case of road accident that occurred in Parakal of Hanamkonda, two people suffered injuries as a sand-loaded lorry rammed into an auto-rickshaw. The injured were shifted to Parakal government hospital.