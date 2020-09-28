3 men stranded in river rescued after six hours in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Three fishermen who were stranded in a water stream has been rescued after six hours here at Huzurabad in Karimnagar district on Monday. The fishermen were identified as Neduru Ravi and Neduru Srinivas, natives of Challuru village and Tirupati, a resident of Pacchunooru in Manakonduru.

The trio along with 12 others went to catch fish in Manair river on Sunday evening and were caught in the flood water. While 12 fishermen managed to swim back by evening, other were stranded in the middle due to heavy flow.

Villagers informed the police who rushed to the spot. Revenue, fire department officials and volunteers also reached the spot and launched the rescue operations. VB Kamalasan Reddy, Commissioner of Police sent a team of swimmers and boats to the spot from Karimnagar.

The rescue operations were continued from Sunday evening by arranging generators and dragger lights. The swimmers got into the river and saved Tirupathi and Srinivas. Meanwhile, Ravi who was swept away in the waters clutched a pipe near a agriculture well and screamed for help. Swimmers managed to rescue him after a great struggle.

The fishermen went into the waters at 4 pm and came out at 10 pm.