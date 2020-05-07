3 returnees from Mumbai test positive in Telangana

Hyderabad: Three persons who had decided to come back to their native state Telangana from Mumbai, Maharashtra tested positive on Thursday.

They were among the 15 fresh positive cases confirmed in the state. The three of them have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. No details like if they were from the same family were shared by the Health department.

Four of them have come by a car, three have tested positive. Their tests were done in King Koti hospital, Hyderabad. As they returned from Mumbai, health authorities conducted test on them.

Among the 15 positive cases, 12 are from GHMC limits only. With the new cases, the overall count of Telangana rose to 1122 Covid-19 cases until now.

Also, 45 people who recovered from the virus were discharged thus the active cases at present in the state are 400. Among the cured patients, 27 are from GHMC limits.

Meanwhile, 75 Telangana students who were stranded in Kolkata are returning to their native state by three specially arranged buses by the government.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender took the initiative and ensured that the students reach Hyderabad with government assistance.