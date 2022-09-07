3 staff of ST Welfare Hostel suspended after food poisoning incident in Wardhannapet

Hyderabad: Taking action against the staff responsible for food poisoning of 34 students at ST Girls Hostel in the district of Wardhannapet, the hostel official and cook, were suspended for negligence of duty.

Warangal district collector Dr B Gopi order the suspension of hostel welfare officer O Jyothi and cook V Venkatram along with the contractor Ilaiah.

The Minister for tribal welfare, Satyavathi Rathod has directed the officials to take strict action against the one who is responsible for all this.

A student from the same hostel complained that the providers served contaminated food and they had discovered a lizard in the rice.

Thirteen of the 35 pupils were admitted to the MGM Hospital for treatment, along with the Senior Civil Judge for the Warangal district and Secretary of the District Legal Service Authority J Upender Rao. The judges heard the students' accounts of their trauma.

As their conditions improved later in the evening, the 13 pupils were discharged, according to Dr V Chandrashekar, the director of MGM Hospital. Later, Upender Rao looked over the dorms and spoke to the kids about the lizard that was in their meals and rice.