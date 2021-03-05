3 teachers from minority gurukulam in Vikarabad test positive

Three teachers from minority gurukul boys' school tested positive for the virus on Thursday. Officials said that there are around 40 teaching and non-teaching staff in the school.

Officials were alerted after the staff members tested positive. COVID-19 tests were conducted on all the students and the staff members. Over 100 students were pursuing 8th, 9th, 10th standards and intermediate courses in the school.

The healthcare officials collected the swab samples of the students and staff and sent it for testing.

The officials said that they have found out some students are suffering from fever. They said that strict action will be taken against those for being negligent in following the COVID-19 protocol.

It is worth mentioning here that, Vikarabad MLA on Wednesday held a political campaign at the Gurukul boys' school in the view of the graduates' MLC election scheduled on March 14.