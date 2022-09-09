3 workers run over during plantation on NH44

Mahbubnagar: As many as 3 MGNREGS workers were killed in a ghastly road accident at Malleboinpally junction in Jadcherla mandal on Thursday.

According to eye witnesses, a total of 10 workers were engaged in planting saplings along the Hyderabad-Bangaluru, National Highway 44. As the workers were involved in their work, a speeding container lorry hit the tractor in which the MGNREGA workers were carrying the plant saplings for plantation.

The impact of the accident was such that, the workers who were inside the tractor trolley fell onto the road and the container driver who was driving the lorry without control crushed the 3 laborers under the wheels and killed them on the spot.

Another person Vishnu, who is identified as the tractor driver, received serious injuries and is shifted to government hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be critical.

The Jadcherla police who reached the spot identified the deceased persons as Lalita and Srisailam both wife and husband, while the third person who died in the incident is Yadaiah. A case has been registered against the container lorry driver and the police are investigating the matter.

The MGNREGS laborers hailed Aluru village in Jadcharla mandal.

Reacting to the ghastly road accident, CPI district leader Paramesh Goud said that a criminal case must be booked against the National Highway authorities as they had engaged the poor laborers and not followed any kind of safety precautions while planting saplings on the highway.

The CPI leader also found fault with the State government as it is not providing proper safety measures to the MGNREGA workers at the their work sites involving high risk. He demanded the government to grant an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the families of the deceased persons.