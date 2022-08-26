3-yr-old boy files complaint in PS against his father

Sircilla: Having a hope in Law & Order that justice will be made is what the police had always urged the public. In such one incident, a third-class studying student approached the police station and filed a complaint against his father who beats his mother under the influence of alcohol. The incident took place in Mustabad, Sirciall district. According to the sources, the boy identified as Bharat dialed 100 and lodged a complaint at a nearby police station against his father.

He complained that his father Balakishan who is addicted to liquor is frequently thrashing his mother for money which she earned through daily work. He stated that his father is also thrashing him and his sister when they are trying to prevent him from attacking their mother. After receiving the complaint, the police gave counselling to his parents.