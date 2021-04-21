30 open gyms inaugurated under Karimnagar Municipal Corporation limits

Karimnagar: Enormous development is taking place in the State after Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is directly sanctioning crores of rupees of funds to city municipalities and village panchayats, stated BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

Along with City Mayor Y Sunil Rao, the Minister inaugurated around 30 open gyms set up at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore at various locations in Karimnagar city under Karimnagar Municipal Corporation limits on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Kamalakar informed that the parks present at SRR College grounds, Circus Ground and University grounds were developed along with providing advanced facilities and walking tracks and open gyms.

'In view of the rapid spread of coronavirus, people should focus on their health. They must practice yoga and should walk and do exercise by utilising open gyms, which are established at various locations under KMC limits,' he appealed.

The district administration successfully prevented the spread of coronavirus when the first wave spread rapidly with the arrival of Indonesians to Karimnagar and filled confidence among the people. Same kinds of measures are being taken to prevent second wave also, he informed.

Asserting that there is no shortage of vaccine in the district, Kamalakar asked people, who are eligible, to take the vaccine without fail and should follow Covid-19 rules strictly. Action would be taken against private hospitals and medical shops if they create artificial shortage of medicines and block medicines, he warned.

Deputy Mayor Swaroopa Rani, corporators Ch Buchireddy, D Mahesh, V Ramana Rao, T Ramulu, A Rajashekar and K Mallesham were present along with others.