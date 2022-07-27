3,000 youths get employment offers at Mega Job Fair

Karimnagar: The Mega Job Mela organised by the Karimnagar Commissionerate Police on Tuesday to provide job opportunities to the unemployed youth received a good response.

Representatives of more than 70 multinational private companies visited and conducted interviews. More than 5,000 unemployed people attended this fair organised to provide job opportunities to 3,000 youth.

The job selection process continued from 9 am to 5 pm. Youth having educational qualifications in 10th class, Inter, Degree, BTech, MTech, MBA, MCA, Pharmacy, Nursing departments attended this job fair. Interviews were also held for the recruitment of jobs at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

On this occasion, 3, 000 candidates were selected for the jobs in the above mentioned departments and the offer letters were handed over to them. Many of those selected for jobs also allowed time to continue their education.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, who attended the programme, said that the unemployed should take advantage of the opportunities that have come to them and make their lives brighter.

He said that only 20 to 30 % of the government jobs were available unemployed and the remaining 70 % opportunities were in the private sector. It was commendable that the Commissionerate Police organised this mega job fair for the unemployed while efficiently performing the law and order duties on the one hand. He said that only through the creation of a peaceful environment, development would progress and job opportunities would be created.

District Collector RV Karnan said that the unemployed youth should try to get employment opportunities. Those applying for government jobs should study for 5 to 10 hours with concentration to be successful. Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana said that the youth should not waste their time. In western countries, after the completion of education, the youth try hard, get jobs and settle down in life without depending on anyone.

He said that one should work hard to continue in the highest positions. Youth should develop language knowledge and communication skills. Youth should become successful and fulfill the wishes of the parents.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Kothapally Municipal Chairman Raju, Additional DCPs S Srinivas (L&O) G Chandramohan (Administration) ACPs Tula Srinivasa Rao, Karunakar Rao, Vijayakumar, C Pratap, SBI G Venkateswar along with many police officials were present in the event. Personality development trainer & motivator speaker Raghuramaraju and Chander acted as co-ordinators for this programme.