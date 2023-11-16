312 candidates are in fray for 15 Assembly seats in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: On the last day of the nomination process for the Assembly elections in the State, a total of 20 candidates withdrew from the contest on Wednesday. As many as 312 candidates are in the fray for 15 Assembly seats in Hyderabad.

According to the officials, the Nampally constituency has the highest contestants with 34, followed by 31 candidates in Musheerabad, Malakpet with 27 and Secunderabad Cantonment has the lowest of 10 contestants. Three candidates withdrew each from Karwan, Goshamahal, Chandrayangutta and Secunderabad.

Two candidates each withdrew from Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Sanathnagar, and one each from Jubilee Hills and Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituencies.

