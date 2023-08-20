32 deliveries in 24 hours at this hospital

Wanaparthy: The government run mother and child hospital in Narsingayapally at Wanaparthy has set a record of most deliveries in a span of 24 hours.

The centre has created a record of 32 deliveries within a span of 24 hours.

It is said that out of 32 deliveries 16 were Caesarean and another 16 were normal deliveries.

All the women and their wards is said to be in stable condition.

Government hospitals in Telangana have achieved a remarkable milestone by registering the highest number of deliveries in a single month. In a new record, government hospitals accounted for 69 percent of deliveries in April, marking a significant increase since the State’s formation. Private hospitals, on the other hand, recorded 31 percent of deliveries during the same period.

Among the 33 districts, several government hospitals surpassed 80 percent of deliveries, with the majority of districts recording over 70 percent. T Harish Rao, the Health Minister, took to Twitter to share the news, stating that government hospitals in Telangana had created history by achieving the highest number of deliveries. Four districts, namely Sangareddy, Narayanpet, Medak, and JogulambaGadwal, witnessed over 80 percent of deliveries in government hospitals, while 16 districts saw 70 percent of deliveries in government facilities.

Traditionally, private hospitals in urban centres have conducted a higher number of pregnancies compared to government hospitals. However, the recent data revealed a different trend. In Hyderabad district, government hospitals accounted for an impressive 77 percent of total deliveries in April, with 5,644 deliveries taking place in government hospitals compared to 1,667 in private hospitals.

The Minister highlighted the progress made in maternal and childcare measures implemented as part of Aarogya Telangana, a healthcare initiative under the guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He emphasised that the percentage of births in government hospitals had more than doubled, rising from 30 percent in 2014 to 69 percent in 2022-23. This achievement reflects the commitment of the government towards ensuring quality healthcare for mothers and children.

The increase in deliveries in government hospitals can be attributed to the unwavering support provided by the State government, which has allocated generous resources towards Mother and Child Health (MCH) initiatives. As a result, government hospitals have consistently outperformed private healthcare facilities in terms of conducting deliveries, further highlighting the effectiveness of their dedicated focus on maternal and child health.