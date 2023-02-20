  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

33 MMTS trains cancelled due to operational reasons in twin cities

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 33 MMTS trains in Hyderabad for three days beginning Monday due to operational reasons.

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 33 MMTS trains in Hyderabad for three days beginning Monday due to operational reasons. Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) connect twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and their outskirts. The popular trains cater to the needs of intra-city and suburban commuters.

The SCR announced that MMTS services have been temporarily cancelled on February 20, 21 and 22.

Daily six services between Lingampalli and Hyderabad and seven services between Hyderabad and Lingampalli have been cancelled.

The authorities have also cancelled seven services between Falaknuma and Lingampalli and eight services between Lingampalli and Falaknuma.

One service between Secunderabad and Lingampalli and one service between Lingampalli and Secunderabad have also been cancelled.

The SCR will also not operate one service between Ramachandrapuram and Falaknuma and one service between Ramachandrapuram and Falaknuma. One service between Falaknuma and Hyderabad has also been cancelled.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X