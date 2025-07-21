33.75. litres' Sara, liquor seized CI Karuna

Wanaparthy dist: Sampat Rao Palli in Veepanagandla mandal of Wanaparthy district Today, in the early hours of the morning, (3) women were arrested for illegally transporting liquor through a RTC bus.

Based on reliable information about transportation in an RTC bus, a route watch was conducted on the road leading to Sampat Rao Palli

village and illegal possession of liquor was found near them. We caught (03) people on the spot A1: Rathlawat Lakshmi A2: Mudawat Soni A3: Rathlawat Rupli and seized (33.75) liters of Sara and liquor from them and a case has been registered against them, said Excise CI Karuna. She said that RTC bus drivers and conductors should also check what kind of items the passengers are carrying. RTC buses are for the benefit of the people and carrying alcohol illegally is a crime.

Excise SI .CH Prithviraj, Constables

Thirumalesh ,Janardhan ,and Vishnuvardhan and others participated in the program.