Live
- Supreme Court to frame guidelines over summoning advocates by probe agencies
- Andhra Pradesh proposes electronic manufacturing hubs in Rayalaseema
- IndiGo flight with 140 passengers on board makes emergency landing in Indore
- 33.75. litres' Sara, liquor seized CI Karuna
- Narayanpur Reservoir at 92.55% Capacity; Outflow to River Adjusted Amid Declining Inflows from Almatti
- CM Revanth Reddy Directs Monsoon Preparedness: Emphasis on Farmer Support, Health Safety, and Ration Card Distribution
- Tamil Nadu: Three killed in firecracker factory blast near Sivakasi
- Unite Behind Sarithamma's Leadership: Mahanandi Reddy Calls for Congress Cadre Unity Ahead of Local Elections
- Bhavishya Bharat LTI Mindtree Extends Free Medical Services to Rural Gattu Mandal
- Jalagari Ashok from Aiza Appointed as State Secretary of Mana Mudiraj Mahasabha
33.75. litres' Sara, liquor seized CI Karuna
Sampat Rao Palli in Veepanagandla mandal of Wanaparthy district Today, in the early hours of the morning, (3) women were arrested for illegally transporting liquor through a RTC bus.
Wanaparthy dist: Sampat Rao Palli in Veepanagandla mandal of Wanaparthy district Today, in the early hours of the morning, (3) women were arrested for illegally transporting liquor through a RTC bus.
Based on reliable information about transportation in an RTC bus, a route watch was conducted on the road leading to Sampat Rao Palli
village and illegal possession of liquor was found near them. We caught (03) people on the spot A1: Rathlawat Lakshmi A2: Mudawat Soni A3: Rathlawat Rupli and seized (33.75) liters of Sara and liquor from them and a case has been registered against them, said Excise CI Karuna. She said that RTC bus drivers and conductors should also check what kind of items the passengers are carrying. RTC buses are for the benefit of the people and carrying alcohol illegally is a crime.
Excise SI .CH Prithviraj, Constables
Thirumalesh ,Janardhan ,and Vishnuvardhan and others participated in the program.