Circle of Crust Forays into Delhi NCR, Sets Sights on Pan-India Growth

New Delhi Circle of Crust, a fast-growing pizza brand redefining the way India experiences pizza with its promise of “Pizza But Better,” has officially landed in Uttam Nagar, New Delhi, with a buzzing grand opening on Thursday, 15 January 2026. The launch marks another exciting chapter in the brand’s rapid expansion across Delhi, further strengthening its footprint in India and internationally, including Dubai.

The opening day was packed with local residents, families, students, and young food lovers who got an exclusive first bite of Circle of Crust’s handcrafted pizzas in a space designed to feel vibrant, welcoming, and totally neighbourhood-friendly. From bold flavours to Instagram-worthy presentations, guests explored a menu that blends quality ingredients, creative flavour combinations, and a modern twist on classic pizza favourites. Sharing the excitement, Neha Anand, Founder, Circle of Crust, said, “We are thrilled to have become a part of Uttam Nagar’s vibrant food culture. The response from our guests has been amazing, and we look forward to creating many memorable moments with the local community over the flavours we love.”

Kartik Anand, Founder & Chairman, Kings Global, added, “Our grand opening was a wonderful moment for us and for the community. Seeing people enjoy our pizzas and the atmosphere we’ve created reaffirmed our belief that great pizza comes from care, craftsmanship, and consistency.” Adding to the launch celebrations, Circle of Crust will be serving absolutely free pizzas from its Super Singles category for the next three days, inviting the neighbourhood to experience ‘Pizza But Better’ firsthand.









Circle of Crust stands out through an Indianized flavour palette, blending comfort and bold flavours across signature pizzas, well-loved classics, and a complete menu of pastas, sides, desserts, and beverages. The brand goes beyond pizza with innovative sides, desserts, and beverages, while delivering a customer-centric experience through friendly service, efficient operations, and consistent quality across every visit.

With successful outlets across Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and an international presence in Dubai, Circle of Crust’s arrival in Uttam Nagar signals a key milestone in its Delhi journey. The brand continues to focus on creating relaxed, youthful spaces where premium quality meets everyday comfort, perfect for hangouts, casual meals, and group catch-ups. Circle of Crust’s menu is crafted for every mood and craving, featuring an exciting range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian pizzas, customisable toppings, and crust upgrades. Beyond pizzas, the menu includes flavour-packed sides, indulgent desserts, and refreshing beverages, making it a go-to destination for students, young professionals, families, and pizza lovers alike.

Staying true to its modern philosophy, Circle of Crust blends innovative crusts with bold, Delhi-style flavours, ranging from whole wheat, beetroot, and spinach crusts to flavour-packed pizzas like Paneer Makhani, Chicken Tikka, Butter Chicken, and Pijja Chatkare, all topped with fresh, balanced ingredients. As Circle of Crust continues its journey across India and beyond, the brand remains committed to delivering consistent quality, youthful vibes, memorable flavours, and elevated pizza experiences, one neighbourhood at a time.