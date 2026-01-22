Preparations gather pace for Sammakka-Saralamma festival

All arrangements are in full swing for the biennial Sammakka-Saralamma tribal festival, dedicated to the forest goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma, as the event draws near. The district administration has stepped up efforts to ensure smooth conduct of the festival and to facilitate the large influx of devotees.

The four-day festival, held once every two years, culminates on the full moon day of the Magha month. Though it is primarily a tribal celebration, the Sammakka-Saralamma festival attracts devotees from all communities, who offer prayers to the forest goddesses with deep faith and reverence.

From the 28th of this month, devotees are expected to begin arriving in large numbers to offer prayers. As part of the traditional offerings, devotees purchase jaggery, which is regarded as equivalent to gold in the ritual practices. This has led to brisk business at jaggery markets, with shops witnessing heavy crowds.

Traders said 10 kg blocks of jaggery are currently being sold at prices ranging between Rs 50 and Rs 55 per kg, reflecting the surge in demand ahead of the festival.