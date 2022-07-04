35 tonnes of PDS rice seized in Siddipet

Siddipet: In a recent development, the Task Force Police Siddipet seized 33 tonnes of PDS rice while it is being transported illegally at Vallampatla village of Maddur Mandal in the small hours of Monday.

Following a tip-off, Task Force Inspector Guru Swamy said that they have stopped a Madhya Pradesh registered goods lorry that was carrying the PDS rice. The Inspector said that Parvatham Sampath and Chennur Ravindar of Husnabad town in Siddipet district have bought the rice from PDS rice beneficiaries offering low prices.

The Police also made the lorry driver Arun Khade and Rahul Khade of Madhya Pradesh state accused. Further investigation is on. Meanwhile, the Inspector warned all those persons who were illegally purchasing the PDS rice of stern action. He has called upon the citizens to inform them of such activities by making a call to 100.