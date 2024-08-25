36 from Gujarat arrested for cyber frauds in TG

Hyderabad: The City police have arrested 36 persons from Gujarat for their alleged involvement in 20 cases of cyber frauds in the Hyderabad city. The police seized Rs 38.28 lakh in cash, gold ornaments, 64 mobile phones, over 100 SIM cards, credit and debit cards, cheque books, point of sale machines (swiping machines) and other articles from their possession.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police K Sreenivas Reddy said that the arrested 36 persons were involved in around 1,000 cyber fraud cases, which were registered across the country, including 150 cases in Telangana.

“In Hyderabad, the fraudsters are involved in about 20 cases related to investment frauds -11 related to trading fraud 4 related Fedex fraud and one KYC fraud. We have clues that they might be involved in 10 more cases and working it out,” said K Sreenivas Reddy. The police following large scale complaints of investment, trading and Fedex frauds, formed a special team that investigated the cases and arrested the 36 persons who are all from Gujarat. In a particular case, the police arrested a man who worked with chartered accountants and assisted them in handling the procedures related to maintaining the records and assisting them in filing the returns and other documents to income tax authorities. The accused helped the cyber fraudsters dupe a retired person of Rs 60 lakh. The suspect, K Nikhunj Kishore Bhai was assisted by his friend Pravinbhai Kalubhai and two other persons who are absconding, said the Hyderabad CP. In another case, the police arrested Sagar Goradhanbhai Prajapati and Parmar Kirit Nathubhai, who had duped a woman of Rs 1.60 crore through Fedex fraud modus operandi. Two others involved in the case are absconding.