Warangal: No other State in the country was ready to implement such a big scheme, the Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said, referring to the sheep distribution scheme in Telangana. Distributing Kisan Credit Cards to the dairy farmers along with Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao at Thorrur in Mahabubabad district on Monday, he said that the State Government has so far distributed 3.60 lakh sheep units in the first phase. The government is ready to supply another 28,000 units, he said, stating that it would be of immense help to the poor Golla and Kurumas (Yadavas).

The TRS Government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao has been implementing the scheme for welfare of Golla and Kurumas as part of uplifting the community professionals to get more income and make better living. Speaking on the occasion, Errabelli said that even though the State was in financial crunch due to Covid-19 lockdown, the KCR Government was providing succor to farming community.