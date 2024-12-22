39 Transgenders Appointed as Traffic Assistants, Demo Program Held in Hyderabad

In a significant step toward inclusivity and empowerment, 39 transgender individuals have been appointed as Traffic Assistants in Hyderabad. The newly recruited Traffic Assistants participated in a demonstration program at the Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) on Sunday, under the leadership of Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand.

The event marked an important milestone in the city's efforts to integrate marginalized communities into mainstream professions. The demo showcased the skills and training received by the Traffic Assistants, highlighting their readiness to contribute to traffic management across the city.

Commissioner C.V. Anand, who presided over the program, commended the transgender community for their dedication and determination. He emphasized the police department's commitment to fostering inclusivity and providing equal opportunities for all sections of society.

"The inclusion of the transgender community in the traffic management workforce is a progressive step that reflects Hyderabad's commitment to equality and diversity," Commissioner Anand stated.

The Traffic Assistants will assist the Hyderabad Traffic Police in regulating vehicular movement, ensuring road safety, and addressing traffic-related issues. Their involvement is expected to improve traffic management efficiency while promoting societal acceptance of the transgender community.

The initiative has been widely appreciated by citizens and activists alike, as it represents a shift toward a more inclusive and equitable society. The photos from the event, captured by photographer Adula Krishna, depict the enthusiasm and pride of the newly appointed Traffic Assistants as they step into their new roles.