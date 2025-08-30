3K run marks National Sports Day

Onthe occasion of National Sports Day, District Collector Anudeep Durishetty emphasized the importance of sports in students’ lives, encouraging them to balance academics with physical activities. He inaugurated a 3K Run from Sardar Patel Stadium on Friday and participated in it, which passed through major city points.

Paying tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, the Collector garlanded his portrait and highlighted his contributions to Indian sports. As part of the celebrations, district, state, and national-level sportspersons were felicitated, and winners of various competitions were presented with trophies and mementoes.

Durishetty called upon youth to make the best use of sports facilities provided by the government and underscored that participation in sports builds confidence, improves health, and creates better career opportunities. He assured further enhancement of infrastructure at the stadiums and extended support to rural athletes through proper coaching and equipment.

Later, the Collector inaugurated the 11th Telangana State Sub-Junior Badminton Championship at the Indoor Stadium.

The event was organized by the District Youth and Sports Department and saw active participation from students, officials, coaches, and local athletes.