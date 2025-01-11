3rd Haj training camp for pilgrims to be held tomorrow

Hyderabad: Telangana State Haj Committee informed that the third Haj training camp in favour of selected Haj pilgrims for Haj 2025 will be held on Sunday at SNR Convention, Pillar No 122, Attapur Ring Road, Rajendra Nagar between 10 am to 3 pm. Sajjad Ali, Executive Officer of the Haj committee said that the eminent religious scholars will deliver the lecture on Manasik-e-Haj and Ziyarath-e-Madina Munawwarah and will highlight the Haj rituals. Special arrangements have been made for female pilgrims.

The intending Haj pilgrims are requested not to bring minor children with them during the Haj training camp. Pilgrims are also requested to bring notebooks and pens to note down important points. The Haj pilgrims are requested to maintain time punctuality. Irfan Shareef, assistant executive officer will inform the important logistic arrangements and Haj journey preparation to the intending pilgrims.

For more clarification and updates, the intending Haj pilgrims must join the official telegram channel and contact during office time between 10:30 am to 5 pm on 040-23298793 or in person at Haj House, Nampally, Hyderabad.