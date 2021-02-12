4 held for extorting money posing as Maoists in Kothagudem

Four people were arrested for extorting money from people posing as Maoists here at Janampet of Pinapaka mandal of Kothagudem on Thursday.



The police said that they identified two persons moving suspiciously during vehicle inspection at Janampet. The police arrested the persons who admitted that he along with three others threatened businessmen to extort money for posing as Maoists.

The arrested were identified as Allam Pratap Reddy, Chevva Vinod, Chevva Rajaram and Sambasiva.

According to the police, the arrested extorted Rs 7 lakh from businessmen during the last three months. The police appealed to the people to approach police if they received any threatening calls in the name of Maoists and not to give money to extortionists.