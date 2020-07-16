4 killed, 7 injured after truck carrying logs turns turtle in Mahabubabad

Four people were killed and seven others injured after a truck carrying logs overturned here at Mahabubabad district on Wednesday midnight. It is learned that around 11 labourers were travelling in the truck when the incident occurred at Cheekatayapalem.

All the labourers belong to Ambothu Thanda of Manchala mandal in Rangareddy district. They were roped in for the transportation of logs from Cheekatayapalem to Hyderabad.

Among the 11 people, seven inside the cabin were escaped with minor injuries. Meanwhile, the deceased with identified as Harya (37), Govind (38), Madhu (35), Ratla Dhurya (36). On a receipt of information, the police carried out rescue operations and shifted the injured to Mahabubabad area hospital.

The police registered a case and are probing into it. The bodies were shifted to a hospital for autopsy.