4 more airports on anvil in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana is now on track to be a state with enhanced air connectivity to all major cities in the country soon. Four new airports are on anvil in the state, with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) beginning a pre-feasibility study of the proposed Peddapalli airport, while three other airports, proposed in Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad, and Kothagudem, are also under active consideration.

State R & B Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj said that the government has sanctioned Rs 1 crore to AAI to conduct the pre-feasibility study to develop a greenfield airport at Anthergaon in Peddapalli district. The AAI will submit its report in this regard in three months.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has also given approval to the Peddpalli airport. In the recently held meeting with the Ministry of Defence authorities, it proposed to acquire 950 acres of land for the construction of the airport to facilitate passenger and IAF aircraft. The meeting also decided to construct terminals on both sides of the runway to facilitate the movement of passenger and IAF aircraft. Two air traffic controls will be developed for the management of IAF and passenger aircraft. The airport will be built to accommodate Airbus-320 aircraft also. Facilities will be provided also for parking of IAF aircraft. Permits will be given for landing of flights round the clock.

The state government’s plan to develop an airport proposed at Kothagudem would take some more time for traction. The land identified on the outskirts of the town was not suitable for an airport and hence the District Collector has been asked to find an alternative parcel.

Nizamabad and Mahbubnagar airports too would be developed as domestic airports to improve air connectivity to the neighbouring Karnataka and Maharashtra states as well as to other economically strong states in the country.

The airport developed in Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh has enhanced air connectivity and helped grow economic activity. On the same lines, the Mahabubagnar and Nizamabad airports will be developed with the aiming of promoting trade and commercial activities. Since air cargo facility would be the future of transportation, officials said, the two greenfield airports will be developed to promote economic development.