4-yr-old girl dies portion of wall collapses on her
4-yr-old girl dies portion of wall collapses on her (Representational Image)

Highlights

In an unfortunate incident, a four-year-old girl died on the spot when a portion of wall of an overhead water tank fell on her.

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a four-year-old girl died on the spot when a portion of wall of an overhead water tank fell on her. Ther incident took place in Shathavahana Nagar near Kukatpally on Tuesday. The incident occurred when a woman identified as Mary was carrying the girl to meet her husband. The deceased was identified as Sharon Dhitya.

The police rushed to spot and rushed the mother Mary to a nearby hospital for treatment and shifted Sharon's dead body to a nearby government for post-mortem. A case was registered was registered and the investigation is on.

It is learnt that the wall of an overhead water tank was under construction.

