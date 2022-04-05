4-yr-old girl dies portion of wall collapses on her

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a four-year-old girl died on the spot when a portion of wall of an overhead water tank fell on her. Ther incident took place in Shathavahana Nagar near Kukatpally on Tuesday. The incident occurred when a woman identified as Mary was carrying the girl to meet her husband. The deceased was identified as Sharon Dhitya.

The police rushed to spot and rushed the mother Mary to a nearby hospital for treatment and shifted Sharon's dead body to a nearby government for post-mortem. A case was registered was registered and the investigation is on.



It is learnt that the wall of an overhead water tank was under construction.