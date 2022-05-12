44th National Arm Wrestling Championship from May 31

Hyderabad: The Telangana Arm Wrestling Association will be organising the 44th National Arm Wrestling Championship under the aegis of Indian Arm Wrestling Federation at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium form May 31 to June 5.

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, Hashim Reza Zabeth, president said, Telangana Arm Wrestling Association is the founder member of Indian Arm Wrestling Federation since 1977.

He said over 1,000 arm wrestlers from 28 States in the country will be participating in the championship.

He said winners of 44th National Arm-wrestling championship are selected to represent team India in Asian and World arm wrestling championships which is held every year in different countries and team India has been participating every year since 1979, and has brought laurels many times for its country with its own support only.