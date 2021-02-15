46 persons held for drinking alcohol at public places

Nalgonda: Rural SI Amireddy Rajasekhar Reddy warned that strict action will be taken against those, who consume alcohol in public places, and cases will be registered against them. They will be produced before the court for necessary action as per law, he added.

The SI informed that regular patrolling is being conducted in all villages under rural police station limits, in order to protect women and other people. Steps were being taken to prevent road accidents by identifying drinkers and imposing fines and imprisonment on them as well as cancellation of driving licenses. He warned that drunk and drive is an offence and punishable including imprisonment, fines and licence cancellation.

Rural police have arrested 46 persons on the charges of drinking alcohol in public places and were taken into custody and produced before the court. Also, 18 persons, who were caught drunk and driving, were produced before the court. Of the 18, one of them was punished with 2-day imprisonment, whereas five others were punished with one-day imprisonment and the remaining 12 were fined and their driving license was cancelled for two months.

SI Rajasekhar Reddy informed that a fine of Rs 31,220 was imposed regarding 67 liquor cases.