5 held for possession of weapons in Sangareddy

  • Five people held by Zaheerabad police for possessing weapons
  • They were transporting the weapons in a car on Sangapur road, the police said.

Five people were arrested by the police for possession of weapons. The police said that they have caught the accused during a regular vehicle check.

"They were transporting the weapons in a car on Sangapur road on the outskirts of Vittu Naik thanda under Zaheerabad police subdivision limits," the police said.

It learned that the five persons travelling in a car and bike tried to escape from the police who were inspecting the vehicles. However, the police caught them and when inspected they found the weapons from them.

The police arrested the five persons and seized the weapons from them. A case has been registered.

