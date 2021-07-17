5 killed in separate road accidents in Telangana

Five people were killed in two separate road accidents in Telangana. While three persons were dead on the spot near Mannur of Gudi Hatnoora of Adilabad district and the other two were killed in Rudrangi of Rajanna Sircilla district.



In the first case, the incident took place when mini lorry and tractor collided with each other. More details about the incident are awaited.

In the second case, two people from Maharashtra died after being hit by a lorry here Rajanna-Sircilla district. The victims were identified as Sandeep (18) and Venkat Pawar (15), both are daily wage labourers. The incident took place while the two labourers were crossing the road when an unknown vehicle rammed into them.

The police registered cases and are investigating.