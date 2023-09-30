Live
Just In
5-year-old boy allegedly kidnapped in Secunderabad Railway station
A five-year-old boy was kidnapped at Secunderabad railway station and is suspected to be handy work of begging mafia gang.
Durgesh, the father of the boy, had traveled to Tirumala with his five-year-old son Shiva Sai. They returned to Hyderabad on the 28th of the month. Durgesh, who was tired, fell asleep at the Secunderabad station upon arrival at around 5:30 in the morning. At around 4:30 in the evening, Durgesh left his son along with their bags at platform number 1 and went to the washroom. When he returned, he couldn't find his son.
The Government Railway Police (GRP) at the station registered a complaint, and the police are currently investigating the case based on CCTV footage. However, it is mentioned that the missing boy is deaf and dumb, according to his father Durgesh.