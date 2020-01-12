Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

50-bed temporary hospital to be set up at Medaram

50-bed temporary hospital to be set up at Medaram
Highlights

The State Health department has decided to set up a temporary 50-bed hospital for the sake of devotees coming to Medaram to attend the Samakka...

Hyderabad: The State Health department has decided to set up a temporary 50-bed hospital for the sake of devotees coming to Medaram to attend the Samakka Saralammma Jatara.

From the erstwhile Warangal district, 150 doctors, 530 paramedical staff will be deputed at Medaram to extend healthcare facilities.

Also, 16 medical camps will be set up at different routes leading to Medaram. Also 20 108 emergency ambulances will be deployed to shift devotees requiring medical help and treatment.

While the Jatara, also known as Kumbh Mela of Telangana, is set to commence from February 5 onwards, the health camps will start two weeks before that date. Authorities are expecting devotees in excess of 1.6 crore for the holy pilgrimage.

As there is a potential risk of transmission of infectious diseases between the pilgrims in view of the big footfall, senior officials have instructed the concerned to keep drugs and medicines in excess stocks to meet any kind of requirement.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
History written after Independence overlooked several major aspects: PM Modi11 Jan 2020 3:47 PM GMT

History written after Independence overlooked several major aspects: PM Modi

People are unhappy about CAA and NRC: Mamata Banerjee tells PM Modi
People are unhappy about CAA and NRC: Mamata Banerjee tells PM...
Protect culture by taking them to future generations: Naidu
Protect culture by taking them to future generations: Naidu
SFI activists chant
SFI activists chant 'Go Back Modi' during his Kolkata visit
Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee's Strategic Move To Break Away From Opposition...


Top