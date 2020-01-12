50-bed temporary hospital to be set up at Medaram

Hyderabad: The State Health department has decided to set up a temporary 50-bed hospital for the sake of devotees coming to Medaram to attend the Samakka Saralammma Jatara.

From the erstwhile Warangal district, 150 doctors, 530 paramedical staff will be deputed at Medaram to extend healthcare facilities.

Also, 16 medical camps will be set up at different routes leading to Medaram. Also 20 108 emergency ambulances will be deployed to shift devotees requiring medical help and treatment.

While the Jatara, also known as Kumbh Mela of Telangana, is set to commence from February 5 onwards, the health camps will start two weeks before that date. Authorities are expecting devotees in excess of 1.6 crore for the holy pilgrimage.

As there is a potential risk of transmission of infectious diseases between the pilgrims in view of the big footfall, senior officials have instructed the concerned to keep drugs and medicines in excess stocks to meet any kind of requirement.