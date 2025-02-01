₹50,000 Donated for Sri Sri Bhagiratha Maharshi Statue Installation in Gattu Mandal.

Gadwal : A Sagara Sangam meeting was held today at Gattu Mandal headquarters, where an important announcement was made regarding the installation of a Sri Sri Bhagiratha Maharshi statue in Gattu. This statue is being erected in memory of late G. Parvathamma and G. Maldanna, the parents of the Rice Mill Brothers from Chinnonipalli village.

During the meeting, G. Srinivasulu Sagara, President of Gattu Mandal Sagara Sangam and Treasurer of the District Rice Mill Owners Association, donated ₹50,000 towards the construction of the statue.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including State Vice President of Sagara Sangam and retired MEO U. Satyanarayana Sagara, Class 1 Contractor U. Krishnamurthy Sagara, retired Headmaster U. Govindappa Sagara, along with U. Ravi Sagara, U. Srinu Sagara, U. Vaikuntham Sagara, U. Mahadev Sagara, and U. Narasimhulu Sagara.

The installation of Sri Sri Bhagiratha Maharshi’s statue symbolizes his penance and contributions while serving as a significant representation of the Sagara community’s heritage.