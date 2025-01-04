522 police recruits complete training

Gadwal: Multi Zone-II IG V Sathya Narayana has called upon the newly selected police consta-bles to uphold the pride of their families and villages by delivering excellent services to the public and maintaining a disciplined lifestyle.

A passing-out parade was conducted at the 10th Battalion in Erravalli, marking the completion of 9 months of training for the newly recruited constables from Nizamabad, Mulugu, and Hyderabad districts. The parade was organized under the guidance of Commandant Sambayya and attended by the Multi Zone-II IG and District SP T Srini-vasa Rao as the chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, IG Sathya Narayana noted that 522 recruits had completed rigorous training and joined the police family. He emphasised that a sound law and or-der situation in the state would attract investments, thus providing more opportunities for the youth. He assured that police recruitment notifications would be issued prompt-ly. The IG acknowledged that the police job often requires sacrifice, but the public al-ways expects more from the police. He urged the new recruits to meet these expecta-tions by offering exemplary service. He reminded the recruits that no role in the police force is too small and that every task has its value. The overarching goal is always to serve the public.

Commandant Sambayya expressed satisfaction over the recruits’ successful comple-tion of training modules. They were provided with the best modern facilities. He acknowledged the efforts of the training officers, including RIs, ARSIs, and constables, in ensuring the recruits were well-prepared for their duties. The parade, held in the presence of the families of the recruits, was a grand event, with cultural programmes adding to the festive spirit. The IG and the SP presented memen-tos to the best performers in various categories such as parade commander, outdoor, indoor, firing, and all-rounders.

The event was attended by Assistant Commandants Narender Reddy, Srinivas, Pani, along with RIs, RSIs, and other battalion staff members.