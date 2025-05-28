58 lakh saplings to be planted this Vana Mahotsav in MBNR

Mahabubnagar: District Collector Vijayendira Boyi has directed all concerned departments to make full-scale preparations for the upcoming Vana Mahotsav celebrations, scheduled to be held in the first or second week of June, as per the government’s guidelines.

Chairing a review meeting at the District Collectorate on Tuesday, the Collector emphasized that this year’s Vana Mahotsav would see an ambitious target of planting 58 lakh saplings across the district. The plantation drive will be executed through various government departments, with a strong push for community participation.

The Collector instructed that public representatives and citizens must be actively involved, and awareness programs should be conducted at the Mandal level to ensure widespread participation and understanding of the initiative’s environmental importance.

Departments have been directed to identify plantation sites and upload the details on the TGFMIS (Telangana Green Fund Management Information System) portal to ensure transparency and proper tracking. Additionally, the Collector stressed the need to keep adequate stock of saplings at nurseries for smooth distribution.

“Every sapling distributed must be properly planted and nurtured.

Survival is as important as plantation,” she noted, urging officials to work collectively to meet the full plantation target.

Senior officials, including Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Shivendra Pratap, Additional Collector (Revenue) Mohan Rao, District Forest Officer Satyanarayana, DRDO Narsimhulu, and representatives from various related departments, were present at the meeting.