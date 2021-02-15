6 hurt in centring collapse in Mahabubabad

Mahabubabad: Workers at a construction site had a narrow escape when the centring for the construction of the building entrance of the new Integrated Collectorate Complex collapsed in Mahabubabad on Monday. However, the mishap left six workers, who were fixing the centring, with injuries. District Collector VP Gautham inspected the construction site and elicited information about the incident from the Roads & Buildings (R&B) Department.

Speaking to reporters, Gautham said that six workers sustained minor injuries and they are being treated at the Government Area Hospital. According to preliminary information, centring collapsed as iron rods bent. The Collector directed the R&B officials to submit a detailed report on the incident. Municipal Chairman P Rammohan Reddy also visited the construction site. Mahabubabad Town Inspector J Venkataratnam said that they have not received any complaint from the district administration about the mishap.