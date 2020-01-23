6 injured after private bus rams into tanker in Nalgonda

Six people were injured after a private travel bus rammed into a tanker here at Narketpally outskirts on Thursday. The victims were shifted to Kamineni hospital in Narketpally.

The accident occurred when the bus was heading to Hyderabad from Vishakapatnam. The police booked a case and launched an investigation.

Earlier in the day, three people were dead on the spot after their car rammed a stationary lorry near Deyyala Vagu in Jogulamba-Gadwal district. The victims are yet to be identified.

In a similar case, a TV reporter identified as Damodar died and another person died at Chinnaboinapalli of Eturunagaram of Mulugu district. The mishap took place when they were heading to Hanamkonda from Eturunagaram in a car.