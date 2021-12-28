6 Maoists killed in encounter on TS-Chattisgarh border

Kothagudem: Six Maoists, including four women cadres, were killed in an encounter in the dense forest on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border in Sukma district in the early hours of Monday.

The encounter took place in the Parsalapadu forest area of the Bastar division in Sukma district, which is very close to Charla agency mandal of Bhadradari-Kothagudem district. The Telangana Greyhounds, special party police and CRPF personnel participated in the encounter. According to police, the police of Greyhounds and special party along with CRPF personnel carried out the combing operation near Doraguda village close to the thick Pesarlapadu forest area in Sukuma district.

Both police and Maoists came face to face during the combing operation and exchanged fire, in which six Maoists were killed.

Bhadradri-Kothagudem district Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt confirmed the news of encounter. He said, on receiving the reliable information about the large gathering and movements of Maoists who were planning to attack police forces in Charla (PS) and Kistaram PS area of Telangana and Chatisgargh boarder. He informed that the joint operation by the Greyhounds, district police, District Reserve Guad( DRG) ( Kistaram -Sukuma) and 141 Battalian CRPF was launched in Pesallapdu forest area.

The SP said, at 7am an exchange of fire took place between the police forces and Maoist groups in the east of Pesallapdu of Kistaram PS limits. In the encounter, two male and four women Maoists were killed. Police recovered five weapons including two 303 riffles and 3 DBBLS and four rocket launchers and other materials from the encounter spot, the SP said.

The identity of the dead Maoists has to be ascertained. Earlier a news was spread that Madhu Cheral, the Area Commandant died in the encounter. But the police have not confirmed it yet. The dead bodies of six Maoists were shifted to police headquarters Hospital of Kunta in Sukuma district. After that the bodies were shifted to the Area Hospital Bhadrachlam which is 50 kms from the spot, for autopsy.

All the print and electronic media reporters waited in the hospital till 5pm to see the dead bodies of the killed Maoists. But, in the sudden development, the bodies were shifted to Sukuma district hospital in Chhattisgarh.