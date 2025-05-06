6 months’ pending salaries released for NHM employees

Nagarkurnool: Over 60 employees working under the National Health Mission (NHM) in various departments across Nagarkurnool district had been struggling without salaries for the past six months, facing severe financial hardship. Highlighting their plight, The Hans India published a detailed report last month titled, ‘NHM employees suffer without salaries for 6 months.’

Responding to the report, officials from the District Medical and Health Department took swift action and credited the pending salaries directly into the employees’ bank accounts.

Authorities confirmed that salaries were disbursed to a total of 62 employees. These contract workers, who had repeatedly appealed to the concerned officials without success, expressed deep gratitude to The Hans India for bringing their issue to light and helping them find relief.